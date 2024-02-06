NBC: No internal culture of harassment

NEW YORK -- NBC's internal investigation following Matt Lauer's firing says it doesn't believe there is a culture of sexual harassment at the news division and current news executives weren't aware of the former "Today" show anchor's behavior until complaints arose.

Investigators also said more needs to be done to ensure the more than 2,000 employees at NBC News can talk about bad behavior without fearing retaliation, leading NBC News Chairman Andy Lack to establish a way this can be done outside the company.

Despite releasing the report publicly, NBC was criticized for not allowing outsiders to look at its practices. Some suggested it damages the report's credibility.

"No one is going to be fully candid when speaking to management for fear of losing their jobs," said Eleanor McManus, a co-founder of Press Forward, an organization of women who worked in the news industry and experienced sexual misconduct.

"News organizations, journalists and media all hold corporations, governments and individuals to higher standards in similar instances, so it's concerning NBC would not choose to follow those same standards itself."

The review by lawyers means "that care was taken at every step -- to avoid liability," said Jennifer Drobac, an Indiana University professor and expert in employment law. "If this investigation also promotes a safer work environment, then that is an added benefit for all."

NBC Universal's general counsel, Kimberley Harris, conducted the investigation. Harris' report was primarily concerned with Lauer, and no specific complaints about others were discussed. There was no mention of a former NBC News employee's accusation last month former "Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw made unwanted advances on her, which he has denied.

NBC said the work of its all-female investigative team was reviewed and approved by two outside firms.