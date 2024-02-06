NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on 'Today'

NEW YORK -- NBC News opened the new year Tuesday by appointing Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show's first two hours with Savannah Guthrie, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing on sexual misconduct charges in late November.

Kotb, 53, will continue to co-host the show's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

It will be the first all-female team headlining "Today" in the show's 65-year history. Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts blazed that path for ABC's "Good Morning America" in the 2000s, but morning shows traditionally have paired a man and a woman as host. With an audience dominated by women in an era where news of badly behaving men is frequent, the Guthrie-Kotb pairing may be particularly timely.

"Today" won't be an all-female zone in its first half, however, with longtime weather forecaster Al Roker and correspondent Carson Daly as regulars. Megyn Kelly hosts the show's third hour.

"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled," Guthrie said Tuesday, announcing the appointment on the air.

"I am pinching myself," said a beaming Kotb, sitting beside her. "I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia, where my mom has likely fainted."

Lauer's eventual replacement had long been the subject of internal angst but with a sudden decision forced upon the network, Kotb's performance made it easier. She's subbed for Lauer since the day he was fired and "Today" has won four straight weeks in the ratings, after having spent much of the past few years in second behind ABC.