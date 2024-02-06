My birthday gift for me (from me) is TGIF (for you)

This is my last column ... as a 30-year-old. In just a few days I will become a wise, weathered man of 31.

I may have changed over the years (hopefully for the better), but one of the things standing the test of time and never disappointing is the "Toy Story" film franchise.

"Toy Story" debuted in 1995 (on my birthday week), and "Toy Story 4" is in theaters today. I'm excited to see my favorite best-friend duo, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), back in action. I'll probably make my big brother, Gabe, go to the movies with me before the weekend is over so we can relive our childhood together while stuffing our faces with candy and buttery, overpriced popcorn.

But aside from that, I plan to take it easy the next few days. I might travel, or maybe I'll just stay in my pool with my cellphone off. Or maybe you'll see me at one of the events listed below.

I'm almost always at Tunes at Twilight at Ivers Square because it's so much fun. Last week it was awesome to see the lawn packed in support of hometown celebrity Jessie Ritter. Today is the last Friday for Tunes until the fall, so don't miss it!

There's comedy in downtown Cape Girardeau and even a bit of fun at Cape Girardeau Public Library, thanks to The Force. There's also CCW wrestling at the Arena Building.

Riffin' with Alex Riffle & the Stiff Riffs

Alex Riffle & the Stiff Riffs are this week's special guests for Tunes at Twilight. The group performs upbeat American bluegrass music with a mix of pop and rock.

Where: Ivers Square, 44 N. Lorimier St.

When: 7 p.m. today

How much: Free

Rock, paper, music

With guitar in hand, Lojo Russo will perform at the Rock Garden in Jackson City Park this weekend.

Russo has been making music along the Big Muddy for most of her life. Born in California, Russo likes to keep the river to her east and currently calls Iowa home. She travels, performing mostly as a solo artist.

Where: Jackson City Park

When: 7:30 p.m. today

How much: Free

Welcome back

Comedian Dan Alten is making his return to Cape Girardeau, and St. Louis native Angela Smith will be featured alongside him.

Smith, who has been performing for three years, recently opened for Tig Notaro.

Local comedian Charlie Foster also will perform.

This show is for mature audience members only.