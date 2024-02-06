My birthday gift for me (from me) is TGIF (for you)

This is my last column ... as a 30-year-old. In just a few days I will become a wise, weathered man of 31.
I may have changed over the years (hopefully for the better), but one of the things standing the test of time and never disappointing is the "Toy Story" film franchise.
"Toy Story" debuted in 1995 (on my birthday week), and "Toy Story 4" is in theaters today. I'm excited to see my favorite best-friend duo, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), back in action. I'll probably make my big brother, Gabe, go to the movies with me before the weekend is over so we can relive our childhood together while stuffing our faces with candy and buttery, overpriced popcorn.
But aside from that, I plan to take it easy the next few days. I might travel, or maybe I'll just stay in my pool with my cellphone off. Or maybe you'll see me at one of the events listed below.
I'm almost always at Tunes at Twilight at Ivers Square because it's so much fun. Last week it was awesome to see the lawn packed in support of hometown celebrity Jessie Ritter. Today is the last Friday for Tunes until the fall, so don't miss it!
There's comedy in downtown Cape Girardeau and even a bit of fun at Cape Girardeau Public Library, thanks to The Force. There's also CCW wrestling at the Arena Building.
Alex Riffle & the Stiff Riffs are this week's special guests for Tunes at Twilight. The group performs upbeat American bluegrass music with a mix of pop and rock.
Where: Ivers Square, 44 N. Lorimier St.
When: 7 p.m. today
How much: Free
Rock, paper, music
With guitar in hand, Lojo Russo will perform at the Rock Garden in Jackson City Park this weekend.
Russo has been making music along the Big Muddy for most of her life. Born in California, Russo likes to keep the river to her east and currently calls Iowa home. She travels, performing mostly as a solo artist.
Where: Jackson City Park
When: 7:30 p.m. today
How much: Free
Comedian Dan Alten is making his return to Cape Girardeau, and St. Louis native Angela Smith will be featured alongside him.
Smith, who has been performing for three years, recently opened for Tig Notaro.
Local comedian Charlie Foster also will perform.
This show is for mature audience members only.
Where: Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. today; arrive 30 minutes early for seating
How much: Tickets are $10 online or at the door
More info: squareup.com/store/caperiversidecomedy
Have you ever thought about what would've happened if George Lucas had decided to turn his epic space saga, "Star Wars," into a musical puppet show? Find out in this wacky parody.
Where: Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday
How much: Free
It's time once again for Cape Championship Wrestling Inferno 3. Here's the lineup:
Ladder Match for the CCW Championship: Jacksyn Crowley (C) vs. "Mr. Fun Size" Marko Stunt
Tag Team Grudge Match: "Best of the Best" Austin Lane and Hollis Giroux vs. "Farmer" Billy Hills and "The Bite-Sized Brawler" Logan Stunt
CCW Women's Championship: "The Little Blue Dragon" Seishin vs. Savanna Stone
CCW Tag Team Championship: Joey O'Riley and Brandon Barbwire vs. The Wise Church
Others: "Dirdy" Jake Dirden vs. Matheus; James Brady vs. Blake Christian; Deacon Cash vs. Dexter Roswell; Dalton Anthony vs. Heath Hatton; Justin "The Juice" Smart vs. "The Nephilim" D'mone Solavino
Saturday's show will be dedicated to the memory of Donald Wadley ("Psycho"). A silent auction and raffle will be held to raise money for funeral expenses.
Where: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive
When: 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 6 p.m.)
How much: $15 front row; $11 for general admission, in advance; $13 for general admission, day of show
More info: capewrestling.com
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.