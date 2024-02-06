Musicians unite at AMAs in wake of tumultuous year

The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politics.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink began the three-hour show Sunday with a performance honoring those affected by tragic events of the year, from hurricanes to hate crimes. First responders stood behind Jamie Foxx, who gave a speech before the pop stars sang R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts."

This year "was a year that tested our faith. In these moments of crisis, heroes emerged," he said. "As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope ... together, we can unite as a people and a nation."

"Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross said the show -- taking place in the wake of sexual allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, the media, business and politics -- would honor women who "own our experiences, our bodies and our lives."

"This is the country I know, which is of powerful women, talking about our women, talking about empowering our LGBTQ youth," said Dan Reynolds of the band Imagine Dragons, which won favorite pop/rock duo or group. "May we continue to progress as a nation as one of love and equality. No divide. There's been way too much of that this last year."

Before her performance, Demi Lovato said, "There's so much hate in this world. We have to rise above and never say sorry for who you are." While Lady Gaga performed "The Cure," a song about healing, she told the audience: "Who's gonna be there? We got to be there for each other America. Hands up!"

Gaga sang from her concert in Washington, D.C. Later in the show, she was in tears when she was named favorite female pop/rock artist.

"If you feel different ... don't you dare give up on who you are," she said.

Bruno Mars was not in attendance. Mars, on tour in South America, picked up seven awards, including artist of the year.

"I wish I could be partying with y'all," said Mars, who appeared in a video.

Iconic entertainer Diana Ross was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award, and she received video messages from Barack and Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift.

The 73-year-old was cheerful and energetic as she ran through well-known songs onstage, singing "I'm Coming Out" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," among other hits, with her signature big hair. Foxx, Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and others sang along, while some of Ross' grandchildren danced onstage near the end of the performance.