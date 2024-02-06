Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain's founder

NEW YORK -- The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of "country music flair." KFC has picked singer Reba McEntire to play the founder of the fried chicken chain, the first female celebrity in the role.

In commercials starting this week, McEntire dons the Colonel's famous white suit and black tie, but with a twist.

McEntire's outfit has fringe on the back, and a glittery shine, giving the getup "a little bit of the country music flair," she said in an interview. McEntire sings on stage as the Colonel, with a white wig and white facial hair.

"I thought the transformation was really funny," said McEntire, who will appear in the ads until the end of April. "I got a big kick out of it."

A rotating cast of famous names have portrayed the Colonel since 2015, but McEntire is the first famous female to do it, and the first musician. She also may be the first woman in KFC's nearly 90-year-history to depict the Colonel. The company said the "best historical minds at KFC" could not remember a woman having stepped into the role.

McEntire was approached about doing so in December. "I said 'Holy smokes!'," McEntire said. "KFC has been a part of my life forever."