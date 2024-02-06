All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 29, 2018

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain's founder

NEW YORK -- The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of "country music flair." KFC has picked singer Reba McEntire to play the founder of the fried chicken chain, the first female celebrity in the role. In commercials starting this week, McEntire dons the Colonel's famous white suit and black tie, but with a twist...

By JOSEPH PISANI ~ Associated Press
This photo shows singer Reba McEntire as KFC's Colonel Sanders.
This photo shows singer Reba McEntire as KFC's Colonel Sanders.Courtesy of KFC via AP

NEW YORK -- The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of "country music flair." KFC has picked singer Reba McEntire to play the founder of the fried chicken chain, the first female celebrity in the role.

In commercials starting this week, McEntire dons the Colonel's famous white suit and black tie, but with a twist.

McEntire's outfit has fringe on the back, and a glittery shine, giving the getup "a little bit of the country music flair," she said in an interview. McEntire sings on stage as the Colonel, with a white wig and white facial hair.

"I thought the transformation was really funny," said McEntire, who will appear in the ads until the end of April. "I got a big kick out of it."

A rotating cast of famous names have portrayed the Colonel since 2015, but McEntire is the first famous female to do it, and the first musician. She also may be the first woman in KFC's nearly 90-year-history to depict the Colonel. The company said the "best historical minds at KFC" could not remember a woman having stepped into the role.

McEntire was approached about doing so in December. "I said 'Holy smokes!'," McEntire said. "KFC has been a part of my life forever."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

KFC said it picked McEntire because of her Southern roots, and to help promote its new Smoky Mountain BBQ, which combines fried chicken with a taste of barbecue. McEntire said she's eaten at KFC all her life, since her days growing up in Oklahoma.

She sings in the ad, in a tongue-in-cheek approach: "I'm Colonel Sanders, the same as always," McEntire sings. "I'm definitely not a woman." McEntire also appears as herself in the commercial, as an audience member.

Col. Harland Sanders, who died 36 years ago, first started selling fried chicken from a single restaurant in 1930. KFC, now owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc., resurrected the Colonel for its ads in 2015 after a nearly 20 year absence, hiring Rob Lowe, Ray Liotta and other famous men for the role.

The ad was overseen by KFC's new chief marketing officer, Andrea Zahumensky, who is trying to continue a turnaround of the brand.

"I think this is going to be our most-loved Colonel yet," Zahumensky said.

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy