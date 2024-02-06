Music legend Chuck Berry remembered in rock 'n' roll style

ST. LOUIS -- Family, friends and fans paid their final respects to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry on Sunday, celebrating the life and career of a man who inspired countless guitarists and bands.

The celebration began with a public viewing at The Pageant, a music club in Berry's hometown of St. Louis where he played. Hundreds of fans filed past Berry, whose beloved cherry-red Gibson guitar was bolted to the inside of his coffin's lid.

"I am here because Chuck Berry meant a lot to anybody who grew up on rock 'n' roll," said Wendy Mason, who drove in from Kansas City, Kansas, for the visitation. "The music will live on forever."

Another fan, Nick Hair, brought his guitar with him from Nashville, Tennessee, so he could play Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" while waiting in line outside.

After the public viewing, family and friends packed the club for a private funeral service and celebration of Berry, who inspired generations of musicians, from humble garage bands up to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Fans stand in line for a chance to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing Sunday ahead of his celebration of life and private burial in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

The Rev. Alex I. Peterson told the gathering they would be celebrating Berry's life in rock 'n' roll style.

Former president Bill Clinton sent a letter that was read at the funeral by U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay because Berry played at both of Clinton's presidential inaugurations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Clinton called Berry "one of America's greatest rock and roll pioneers."

"He captivated audiences around the world," Clinton wrote. "His music spoke to the hopes and dreams we all had in common. Me and Hillary grew up listening to him."

Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss wasn't scheduled to speak, but someone urged him to take the podium.