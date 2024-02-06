Museum fundraiser turns warehouse into Mardi Gras

MALDEN, Mo. -- Mardi Gras is upon us and as the Cajun expression goes, "Laissez les bons temps rouler!"

The good times will roll at the annual Bootheel Youth Museum's Mardi Gras fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

A warehouse behind the Museum will be transformed into a little slice of New Orleans, complete with jazz music, Cajun seafood, King Cake and lots of fun.

"Even when we are seeing it and working with it each day, on that last day, I always look at the warehouse and think, 'Wow, did we do this?'" volunteer Dottie Phelps said.

All proceeds from the event go to the Bootheel Youth Museum in the form of new exhibits, programs and anything else needed.

On average, 30,000 people visit the museum each year and 500,000 children had visited as of last year, representing nine different countries.

"We all volunteer because of the children," Liz Provance said.

Now in its 17th year, the volunteers have the Mardi Gras decoration process down to an art.

"Throughout the year, the warehouse is used mainly for storage," BYM Project Coordinator Jacob Heck said. "It's a crazy transformation and is unrecognizable. With all the lights, tables and decorations you can't tell it's a warehouse."

Many of the handmade pieces are used each year and stored in the warehouse for the next. Lights are strung from the tall ceilings and the walls are donned with sparkling jester masks.

Provance said the food and band are reserved by July and the event date is selected to ensure it doesn't conflict with other area activities.