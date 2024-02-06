Museum finds cases of 2-century-old wine in its cellar

UNION, N.J. -- A restoration project at a New Jersey museum unearthed cases of wine nearly as old as the United States.

The Liberty Hall Museum in Union said it discovered almost three full cases of Madeira wine, a fortified wine, dating to 1796 while restoring its wine cellar. NJ.com reported the museum also found 42 demijohns -- large glass jugs sometimes used for holding spirits -- dating to the 1820s.

The museum said the monetary value of the wine cannot be made public.