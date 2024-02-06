Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized Thursday to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior, after CNN reported multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the actor, now 80, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."

The CNN report includes the account of a production assistant on the 2017 heist film "Going In Style," who detailed an incident in which the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. She alleged Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments on a near-daily basis on the film.