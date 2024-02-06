'Mulan' follows 'Tenet' to August, ending Hollywood's summer

NEW YORK -- Hollywood's hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and the Walt Disney Co.'s live-action version of "Mulan" were again delayed.

With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the U.S., Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing "Mulan" to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It's now moving to Aug. 21.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman in a joint statement.

Late Thursday, Warner Bros. also postponed "Tenet," starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, from July 31 to Aug. 12. The studio stressed the need for flexibility.