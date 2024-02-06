All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentJune 29, 2020
'Mulan' follows 'Tenet' to August, ending Hollywood's summer
NEW YORK -- Hollywood's hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and the Walt Disney Co.'s live-action version of "Mulan" were again delayed. With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the U.S., Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing "Mulan" to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It's now moving to Aug. 21...
By JAKE COYLE ~ Associated Press
Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington are shown in a scene from "Tenet." Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller "Tenet" until Aug. 12.
Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington are shown in a scene from "Tenet." Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller "Tenet" until Aug. 12.Melinda Sue Gordon ~ Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

NEW YORK -- Hollywood's hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and the Walt Disney Co.'s live-action version of "Mulan" were again delayed.

With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the U.S., Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing "Mulan" to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It's now moving to Aug. 21.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman in a joint statement.

Late Thursday, Warner Bros. also postponed "Tenet," starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, from July 31 to Aug. 12. The studio stressed the need for flexibility.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Yifei Liu is seen in the title role of "Mulan." Disney said it is delaying the release of the live-action adaptation until Aug. 21 after having already delayed its release from March until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yifei Liu is seen in the title role of "Mulan." Disney said it is delaying the release of the live-action adaptation until Aug. 21 after having already delayed its release from March until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.Disney Enterprises Inc. via AP

Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially around the return of new releases such as "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan." AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark -- the three largest circuits in North America -- had all set a timetable for nationwide reopening in early to mid-July with the aim of first playing catalog movies (including Nolan's own "Inception") and a smattering of smaller films as a lead-in to summer tentpoles.

But with COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, Arizona, Florida and elsewhere, those plans became uncertain. Rising cases in California forced Disney last week to delay next month's planned reopening of Disneyland in Anaheim. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said New York would delay reopening cinemas while it continued to research the safety of indoor, air-conditioned venues.

United Artists Releasing's "Bill & Ted Face the Music" has also been pushed back from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy