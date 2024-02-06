MTV to revive 'Fear Factor' stunt competition series May 30

The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges such as “Roach-ella,” “Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of more than 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams — whether siblings, roommates or best friends — to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

“Fear Factor” originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2006.