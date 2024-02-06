All sections
April 13, 2017

MTV to revive 'Fear Factor' stunt competition series May 30

NEW YORK — Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series “Fear Factor.” Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday. The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges such as “Roach-ella,” “Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of more than 100 feet. ...

Associated Press
Ludacris performs during the Madden Bowl XXII on Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. Ludacris will host the revived stunt competition series "Fear Factor," premiering May 30 on MTV.
Omar Vega ~ Invision/AP, file

NEW YORK — Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday.

The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges such as “Roach-ella,” “Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of more than 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams — whether siblings, roommates or best friends — to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

“Fear Factor” originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2006.

Entertainment
Advertisement
