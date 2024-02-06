Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in branding move

SALT LAKE CITY -- The world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing the same tune but under a new name.

The choir was renamed Friday to strip out the word Mormon in a move aimed at ending shorthand names for the religion used for generations by church members and others.

The singers will now be called the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement. It's a nod to the home of the choir for the last 150 years, the Tabernacle, located on church grounds known as Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

The group had been known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir since 1929, when it began broadcasting a weekly radio program to a wide audience.

Church president Russell M. Nelson announced guidelines in August asking people to stop using "Mormon" or "LDS" as substitutes for the church's full name. He said "Latter-day Saints" was acceptable shorthand.

The faith holds the full church name was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838.

The term Mormon comes from the church's signature scripture, the Book of Mormon, which followers believe is based on the record keeping of an ancient prophet named Mormon.

A church webpage up before Nelson's announcement described the term Mormon as an "unofficial but inoffensive nickname for members."

But Nelson in his August statement urged people not to use Mormon or LDS. The "Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name he has revealed for his church," he said.

Speaking later in Canada, Nelson acknowledged it would be a "challenge to undo tradition of more than 100 years" but said the name of the faith is "not negotiable," according to a video posted on a church website. He said church members need to use the proper name if they want outsiders to use it.

"We're not changing names. We're correcting a name," Nelson said. "Some marketers change names hoping to be more successful -- that's not our point. We're correcting an error that's crept in over the ages."

In a different video from the trip, Nelson said, "It's not Mormon's church, it's not Moses' church, it's the church of Jesus Christ."