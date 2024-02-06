All sections
EntertainmentNovember 30, 2018
Moreno joins 'West Side Story'
NEW YORK -- Rita Moreno's "Anita" in the classic 1961 film "West Side Story" won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake by Steven Spielberg. She'll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store...
Associated Press

Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.

The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs. The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno will also serve as an executive producer.

Filming is set to begin next summer.

