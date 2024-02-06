'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods

NEW YORK -- Oscar favorites "Moonlight," "La La Land" and "Manchester by the Sea" have landed Writers Guild Award nominations, but so did the R-rated "X-Men" spinoff "Deadpool."

The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year Wednesday. Joining "Manchester," "Moonlight" and "La La Land" for best original screenplay were "Hell or High Water" and "Loving."