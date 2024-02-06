Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau

Bring your classic cars for a Halloween-themed cruise in at the Old Town Cape Inc. parking lot. Trunks will be full of candy for the Trunk-or-Treat event beginning at 4 p.m.

Free on-site activities for children will be available including a photo booth area. Awards will be presented for classic car drivers — “best decorated vehicle” and “best costume.”

Where: 35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau