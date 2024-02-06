All sections
October 25, 2019

Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Bring your classic cars for a Halloween-themed cruise in at the Old Town Cape Inc. parking lot. Trunks will be full of candy for the Trunk-or-Treat event beginning at 4 p.m.

Free on-site activities for children will be available including a photo booth area. Awards will be presented for classic car drivers — “best decorated vehicle” and “best costume.”

Where: 35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday

How much: Free to attend

More info: Entry to the event for classic cars is at least two bags of candy. Vehicle owners that are interested in participating are asked to contact Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085

Entertainment
