Mom says she didn't want incident to define Swift's life

DENVER -- Taylor Swift's mother and confidante took the witness stand Wednesday, saying she and her daughter's managers had told the bosses of a disc jockey accused of groping the singer-songwriter they hoped he would be fired but didn't ask them to do so.

Andrea Swift testified during a civil trial in federal court in Denver she had no doubt about what happened during a pre-concert photo op based on a conversation with her daughter.

"She said, 'Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass.' ... She was really shaken. She was humiliated," Andrea Swift, a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed by David Mueller, told jurors.

Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland, asked why they didn't contact police.

"I did not want this event to define her life," Andrea Swift said. "We absolutely wanted to keep it private, but we didn't want him to get away with it."

Mueller has sued Taylor Swift and others, claiming he was accused falsely and fired over her allegation. He is seeking at least $3 million.

Swift has countersued, claiming she was sexually assaulted. She is seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

Andrea Swift testified her daughter never urged a specific action against Mueller.

She also said the encounter changed their interactions with the public, explaining Taylor Swift's meet-and-greets now are smaller, and her interaction with fans at concerts is more limited.

"It absolutely shattered our trust," Andrea Swift said. "It scared us, scared us very badly."