Mixture of fun in store

It's quite the mixture of fun things this time around, so hang on!
Tonight, you and the fam need to check out Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" The students have put a lot of after-school effort into the family-friendly show. All proceeds will benefit the school's drama department.
And with Saturday being all about breakfast food (because of the several locations offering it), I'm reminded of a quote by Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation": "Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?"
So check out the places listed below for a memorable breakfast experience, while also supporting a worthy cause.
On Saturday, there's a book signing at Barnes & Noble featuring local author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg. There's also the American Heart Association's annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk.
Then Sunday, take a timeout, relax and enjoy some live tunes at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.
It's a hodgepodge of things to do, I warned you, but no need to fear! For I am here (with your TGIF).
Don't miss Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" It's lighthearted and centers on a retired Sherlock Holmes on a mission to solve one last case.
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Kelly High School at 4035 Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri.
How much: $4 for adults; $3 for students
More info: (573) 545-3541
Wake up early and enjoy a "military-style" breakfast.
When: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: National Guard Armory at 224 W. Park St. in Jackson
How much: $6
Buy some stuff you didn't know you need, and support Good Shepherd Lutheran Church's National Youth Gathering at the same time!
Items for sale include dishes, household items, small appliances, electronics, shoes, jewelry, clothing and furniture
Funds will benefit youth and adult leaders traveling to the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis.
When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau
More info: gslccape.org
Stacks on stacks
Enjoy breakfast and raise money for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimers.
When: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Beef O' Brady's at 1812 Carondelet Drive, suite 101, in Cape Girardeau
How much: $6
Visit West Park Mall this weekend and find local children's books author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg of Jackson.
Mary's books for young readers include "How Do I Know God Loves Me?" and "Barney Big Ears Learns a Lesson About Friendship."
Rechenberg has spent most of her life working with children. She's written several poems, articles and essays that have been published.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Barnes & Noble at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau
SoutheastHEALTH is this year's presenting sponsor of the American Heart Association's annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk.
When: 8 a.m. Sunday
Where: Southeast Missouri State University's Recreational Center at 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau
More info: www2.heart.org
Take in the sights and sounds of Kansas City's acclaimed professional chamber music ensemble, featuring the music of living composers.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: rivercampus.org
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.