March 29, 2019

Mixture of fun in store

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

It's quite the mixture of fun things this time around, so hang on!

Tonight, you and the fam need to check out Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" The students have put a lot of after-school effort into the family-friendly show. All proceeds will benefit the school's drama department.

And with Saturday being all about breakfast food (because of the several locations offering it), I'm reminded of a quote by Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation": "Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?"

So check out the places listed below for a memorable breakfast experience, while also supporting a worthy cause.

On Saturday, there's a book signing at Barnes & Noble featuring local author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg. There's also the American Heart Association's annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk.

Then Sunday, take a timeout, relax and enjoy some live tunes at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.

It's a hodgepodge of things to do, I warned you, but no need to fear! For I am here (with your TGIF).

What's up, 'Holmes'?

Don't miss Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" It's lighthearted and centers on a retired Sherlock Holmes on a mission to solve one last case.

  • Suitable for all ages

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Kelly High School at 4035 Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri.

How much: $4 for adults; $3 for students

More info: (573) 545-3541

S.O.S.

Wake up early and enjoy a "military-style" breakfast.

When: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: National Guard Armory at 224 W. Park St. in Jackson

How much: $6

Searching for treasures

Buy some stuff you didn't know you need, and support Good Shepherd Lutheran Church's National Youth Gathering at the same time!

Items for sale include dishes, household items, small appliances, electronics, shoes, jewelry, clothing and furniture

Funds will benefit youth and adult leaders traveling to the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau

More info: gslccape.org

Stacks on stacks

Enjoy breakfast and raise money for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimers.

  • Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage links and a beverage

When: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Beef O' Brady's at 1812 Carondelet Drive, suite 101, in Cape Girardeau

How much: $6

Support local artists

Visit West Park Mall this weekend and find local children's books author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg of Jackson.

Mary's books for young readers include "How Do I Know God Loves Me?" and "Barney Big Ears Learns a Lesson About Friendship."

Rechenberg has spent most of her life working with children. She's written several poems, articles and essays that have been published.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Barnes & Noble at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau

Walk it out

SoutheastHEALTH is this year's presenting sponsor of the American Heart Association's annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk.

  • Activities begin at 8 a.m.
  • Program begins at 9 a.m.
  • Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
  • All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Southeast Missouri State University's Recreational Center at 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau

More info: www2.heart.org

Celebrate life through music

Take in the sights and sounds of Kansas City's acclaimed professional chamber music ensemble, featuring the music of living composers.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
