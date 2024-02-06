Mixture of fun in store

It's quite the mixture of fun things this time around, so hang on!

Tonight, you and the fam need to check out Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" The students have put a lot of after-school effort into the family-friendly show. All proceeds will benefit the school's drama department.

And with Saturday being all about breakfast food (because of the several locations offering it), I'm reminded of a quote by Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation": "Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?"

So check out the places listed below for a memorable breakfast experience, while also supporting a worthy cause.

On Saturday, there's a book signing at Barnes & Noble featuring local author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg. There's also the American Heart Association's annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk.

Then Sunday, take a timeout, relax and enjoy some live tunes at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.

It's a hodgepodge of things to do, I warned you, but no need to fear! For I am here (with your TGIF).

What's up, 'Holmes'?

Don't miss Kelly High School's production of "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" It's lighthearted and centers on a retired Sherlock Holmes on a mission to solve one last case.

Suitable for all ages

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Kelly High School at 4035 Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri.

How much: $4 for adults; $3 for students

More info: (573) 545-3541

S.O.S.

Wake up early and enjoy a "military-style" breakfast.

When: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: National Guard Armory at 224 W. Park St. in Jackson

How much: $6

Searching for treasures

Buy some stuff you didn't know you need, and support Good Shepherd Lutheran Church's National Youth Gathering at the same time!

Items for sale include dishes, household items, small appliances, electronics, shoes, jewelry, clothing and furniture

Funds will benefit youth and adult leaders traveling to the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau