Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A 23-year-old dental student from France won the Miss Universe crown Monday, saying her triumph will make the beauty contest more popular in Europe and help her efforts to put more underprivileged children in school.

Iris Mittenaere of Lille, France, buried her face in her hands in shock as the outgoing winner from the Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, crowned her and the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena by Manila Bay cheered.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was first runner-up. Miss Colombia, 23-year-old industrial designer and photographer Andrea Tovar, was second runner-up.

As he closed the ceremony, the host, American comedian Steve Harvey, quipped, "I got it right," referring to his mistaken announcement of Miss Colombia as the winner in last year's pageant in Las Vegas. He was roundly criticized for the embarrassing error.

"One thing I learned in life, when you make a mistake, you gotta keep on moving forward man, that's all," Harvey said.

In her farewell remarks as outgoing winner, a smiling Wurtzbach thanked Harvey for making her "the most popular Miss Universe." Harvey, laughing, thanked her for making him the "most famous" Miss Universe host.

Mittenaere's victory was the first by a French contestant in more than 60 years.

"I think France and Europe really need a Miss Universe" after failing to win the crown for so long, she said at a post-pageant news conference when she was asked how her countrymen would receive her victory.

The contest has not been as popular in France as in other countries, she said, but "French people will love it now and every year they will be watching Miss Universe."