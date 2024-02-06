All sections
October 2, 2017

Mirren, Fonda make star turns as fashion models for L'Oreal

By THOMAS ADAMSON ~ Associated Press
Actress Helen Mirren wears a creation Sunday for L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris.
Actress Helen Mirren wears a creation Sunday for L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris.Kamil Zihnioglu ~ Associated Press

PARIS -- Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren were the toast of Paris as the two septuagenarian actresses modelled for L'Oreal.

The cosmetics giant transformed the Champs-Elysees avenue into a dazzling open-air fashion runway for a one-off event Sunday.

Other of sought-after Hollywood actresses flew in to the French capital to see the collection marking a new chapter of a storied fashion house.

Designer Clare Waight Keller's debut show for Givenchy was one of the hottest tickets at this month's Paris Fashion Week. Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Julianne Moore were in the audience.

The actresses marveled at the monochrome and flashes of color, applauding from the front row.

Actress Jane Fonda gestures a peace sign Sunday as she wears a creation for L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris.
Actress Jane Fonda gestures a peace sign Sunday as she wears a creation for L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris.Kamil Zihnioglu ~ Assocaited Press

Tourists munching hamburgers on the first floor of the Champs-Elysees MacDonald's couldn't believe their luck as they peered down with a perfect view of one of Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated events.

L'Oreal had transformed the Champs-Elysees into a one-off outside runway -- enlisting 18 fashion houses, as well as countless stars and models to showcase clothes, makeup and hair trends.

The beauty giant billed it as a "once-in-a-fashion lifetime celebration."

"It's amazing," purred model Irina Shayk backstage against the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe.

Seventy looks from French design houses such as Balmain, Giambattista Valli and Isabel Marant were showcased to thumping music and cheered on by a VIP audience including supermodel Naomi Campbell.

But the biggest stars, for once, were on the runway.

Jane Fonda, 79, provoked screams from onlookers as she became the oldest model to walk the runway this Paris season -- blowing out air-kisses in a figure-hugging bronze zebra dress and stopping at one point to hug Campbell in the audience.

"Well, it was exciting. It's hard to believe I just did that on the Champs Elysees," Fonda said after her turn as a model. "I liked it very much. I did not fall over."

Helen Mirren, 72, also garnered excitement, walking down with bright-red lips in a tailored royal-blue coat and a cane she waved theatrically.

Entertainment
