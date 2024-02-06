Mirren, Fonda make star turns as fashion models for L'Oreal

PARIS -- Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren were the toast of Paris as the two septuagenarian actresses modelled for L'Oreal.

The cosmetics giant transformed the Champs-Elysees avenue into a dazzling open-air fashion runway for a one-off event Sunday.

Other of sought-after Hollywood actresses flew in to the French capital to see the collection marking a new chapter of a storied fashion house.

Designer Clare Waight Keller's debut show for Givenchy was one of the hottest tickets at this month's Paris Fashion Week. Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Julianne Moore were in the audience.

The actresses marveled at the monochrome and flashes of color, applauding from the front row.

Actress Jane Fonda gestures a peace sign Sunday as she wears a creation for L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris. Kamil Zihnioglu ~ Assocaited Press

Tourists munching hamburgers on the first floor of the Champs-Elysees MacDonald's couldn't believe their luck as they peered down with a perfect view of one of Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated events.