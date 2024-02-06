Millie Bobby Brown arrives at new monster fight in 'Godzilla'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Millie Bobby Brown may use brute force against demon monsters in "Stranger Things," but the teenage actress relies more on intelligence to outsmart the 500-foot-tall behemoths in the new Godzilla film.

Brown plays Madison Russell, the quick-witted 14-year-old daughter of two divorced scientists who are each thrust in the middle of an epic earth-shattering battle in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

"The characters are completely different. One's got superpowers, and one doesn't," said Brown, who portrays the mysterious Eleven, who wields telekinetic superpowers in the Netflix sci-fi series "Stranger Things."

"I've never played a daughter before, so that was actually really quite different," she said. "Usually I'm like adopted or like an orphan or something like that. I've never had a good upbringing in a project I've done."

The film, out Friday, is the first starring film role for the British actress.

Vera Farmiga, who plays Madison's mother Dr. Emma Russell, called Brown a professional who made the jump from TV to the big screen in a "confident stride."

"She's an old pro at it," Farmiga said of the 15-year-old Brown. "She's a student. If she wasn't on screen, she was at the screen, like, looking at the different ratios of film and studying everything. She's a quick study."

"Godzilla: King of Monsters" is a follow up to 2014's "Godzilla" reboot and the 35th film in the franchise, which began in 1954. The sequel highlights the battle between Godzilla and other monstrous creatures called the titans including Rodan, Mothra and his three-headed nemesis King Ghidorah.

Brown said director Michael Dougherty helped her evolve in scenes where her character had to grow from being "pretty simple" to become "complicated." The young actress will also star in the sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," which recently wrapped up filming and is expected to release next year.

The films are part of Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse featuring Godzilla and King Kong, which underwent his own big screen makeover in 2017's "Kong: Skull Island."