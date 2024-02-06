Mike Richards is out as producer of 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel'

LOS ANGELES — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!", days after he exited as the quiz show's newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and disparaging comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of "Wheel of Fortune," according to a memo to staff confirmed by Sony Pictures Television, which produces both of the shows.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened," Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The lag between Richards' Aug. 20 decision to step down as host and Sony's announcement Tuesday was filled with speculation about why the studio was keeping him on. "Jeopardy!" fans called him unsuitable for the venerated show, and there were reports of dissatisfaction by staffers.

"Richards has been perceived as damaged goods since the moment the scandal broke," said crisis public relations expert Eden Gillott, referring to Richards' podcast remarks. "It's surprising that Sony kept Richards on as executive producer for as long as it did."

In her memo, Prete said she will work with Richards' interim replacement, Michael Davies, until further notice. Davies produces ABC's "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire."

James Holzhauer, a "Jeopardy!" champion who mocked Richards when he surrendered the host job, weighed in Tuesday.

"Do I think Mike Richards's podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no," Holzhauer tweeted.

Richards had signed an overall development deal with Sony in 2019, and was announced as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" in May 2020.

He quickly became controversial when he went from behind-the-scenes to Sony's pick for host of "Jeopardy!" -- even before his 2013-2014 podcast comments demeaning women and making stereotypical remarks about Asians, Jews and others surfaced.