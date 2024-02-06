'Migrant Mother' photographer's images of oppressed resonate

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Dorothea Lange was driving by a pea pickers' camp on the California coast when she stumbled across a weary mother and her many children huddled in a lean-to.

It was 1936, during the throes of the Great Depression, and Lange took out her camera.

The image she titled "Migrant Mother" became the late photographer's most famous work, capturing the dirt and despair of that era through the eyes of a 32-year-old woman who had just sold her car tires for food.

The photograph, digitally scanned and enlarged, is a dominant feature of a new exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California called "Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing."

The exhibit of 100 of Lange's photographs includes Dust Bowl migrants, Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II, the homeless and postwar urban decline.

Dorothea Lange's iconic photograph "Migrant Mother" looks out at the exhibit "Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing." Eric Risberg ~ Associated Press

The show also features the work of three modern photographers -- Ken Light, Janet Delaney and Jason Jaacks -- who were influenced by Lange's work.

Drew Johnson, who curated the show, said Lange's focus on poverty is timely in an age of economic disparity. The forced relocation of Japanese-Americans during WWII echoes today's debate over proposed travel bans, he said, and her postwar work on changing cities precedes battles over gentrification in places such as San Francisco and Oakland.

"We live in troubled times, as you know, and I think it is impossible not to visit the exhibit and make some connections to things happening today," Johnson said. "It shows how a photographer can assume the role of activist to try to instigate social change."

Lange, born in 1895 in Hoboken, New Jersey, ran a portrait studio in San Francisco in the 1920s before becoming a pioneer of documentary photography.

She understood the concepts of blending in as well as standing out. She wandered the streets of New York City as a child, quietly observing others, though she walked with a limp from polio. As an adult, her circle included leftists she met in Bohemian San Francisco.

A 1942 Dorothea Lange photograph called "Japanese Children with Tags" is shown in the exhibit "Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing." Eric Risberg ~ Associated Press

When the Great Depression hit, Lange had only to look outside the windows of her studio in downtown San Francisco for subjects.