Michelle Obama memoir picked for Oprah's club

In "Becoming," Obama shares such deeply personal revelations as suffering a miscarriage and sharply criticizes President Donald Trump for promoting the false "birther" rumor Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen. The former first lady's book topped Amazon.com's best-seller list throughout the weekend. Winfrey, publishing's most established hit maker, knows the Obamas well, to the point where Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres once teased each other over who was closer to her. Winfrey was a prominent backer of Barack Obama's candidacy in 2008 and has interviewed both Obamas over the years.

Winfrey has already taped an interview with Obama, which airs today on the OWN network, and excerpts of the book will appear in O, the Oprah Magazine and in Elle. A two-part podcast will run today and Monday.

"Becoming" is Winfrey's first pick by an author from the political world since she started her club in 1996, although Obama has said repeatedly she has no interest in running for office. Winfrey's previous picks have ranged from novels such as Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad" and Tayari Jones' "An American Marriage" to Anthony Ray Hinton's memoir "The Sun Does Shine."