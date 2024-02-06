Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC

NEW YORK -- Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star who had a contentious relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday she's leaving the network for NBC News, where she will host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine.

NBC News made the announcement Tuesday, ending speculation over whether she would re-up with Fox, where she has flourished while suffering bruised feelings in recent months or start a new chapter in her career. Her contract with Fox expires this summer. Her last show on Fox will be Friday.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly, and a hole in its prime-time lineup.

"While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," Kelly said Tuesday on Twitter.

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox, said, "We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."

Kelly became one of Fox's hottest properties and a flashpoint in the presidential campaign after Trump objected to her questioning in the first Republican presidential debate a year and a half ago. He tweeted angry messages about her and boycotted another Fox debate after the network refused to replace her as one of the debate moderators.

She also became a central figure in the downfall of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, telling in-house investigators of inappropriate conduct by Ailes that supported women who had made similar accusations.

Details about Kelly's new jobs at NBC will be revealed in upcoming months, said Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBC Universal News Group.

"Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career" Lack said. "She's demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we're lucky to have her."

Kelly wasn't immediately available for comment about what made her choose to leave Fox. But she said in an interview with The Associated Press in November that the factors she was weighing "mostly involve a 7-, 5- and 3-year-old," her children. Her Fox show airs live at 9 p.m., giving her no time at home with her children in the evenings.