Media face challenges in rush to sexual misconduct reckoning

NEW YORK -- Talk-show host Tavis Smiley isn't just angry at PBS for firing him on sexual misconduct charges. He's angry about his depiction in the media.

Smiley believes if he hadn't talked publicly about romantic relationships with subordinates at his company, the behavior that led to his downfall, the public would make little distinction between him and those who have been accused of sexual assault or rape.

Conflation of different forms of misbehavior -- the idea itself is controversial -- is one of the issues facing media organizations covering the fast-moving story of sexual misconduct that went into overdrive with investigations into Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's behavior.

"The media is painting with too broad a brush," Smiley said. "We have lost all sense of nuance and proportionality in how we cover these stories."

Actor Matt Damon was criticized for recently broaching the topic. He told ABC News all accused men shouldn't be lumped together because there's a spectrum of behavior. There's a difference between a pat on the rear and child molestation, he said.

"Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?" he said.

Actress Minnie Driver called Damon tone-deaf. Actress Alyssa Milano, who began a cultural movement by urging other women who have been harassed to proclaim #MeToo on social media, tweeted in reply victims are hurt by all forms of misconduct. All are evidence of misogyny.

Still, as the rush of stories about misbehavior slows, the point Damon raises will loom larger. Debate over the consequences of Sen. Al Franken's groping continues despite his resignation. The New York Times noted the difficulties in deciding whether to fire reporter Glenn Thrush after documentation of his unwanted drunken advances on women. Thrush was suspended and stripped of his White House beat.

The New York Daily News groups many of its stories about misconduct allegations under the tag "Perv Nation." The newspaper makes clear not all allegations are the same, said Daily News executive Rebecca Baker, also president of the Society of Professional Journalists.

However, she said, "I don't think the media can tell people what to think or stop people from conflating things."

Society is in the midst of a debate over changing norms of behavior that's intense and not very organized, said Nicholas Lemann, former dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Distinctions can fall by the wayside with the temperature so high, he said.