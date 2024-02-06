All sections
February 1, 2018

McGowan to Weinstein: No consent

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship.

"He can fall off the planet," the actress said during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. "My statement is truth. My statement is reality. Stop saying it's consensual, you pig! You know it's not true."

Weinstein issued a statement Tuesday quoting an alleged email from McGowan's former manager, saying the actress had spoken of a consensual encounter with him. Weinstein is accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, revelations helping lead to a wave of allegations against Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and dozens of other men.

McGowan's memoir, "Brave," released this week, includes a detailed account of being assaulted by the movie producer in a hotel 20 years ago. Besides her comment to the AP, McGowan issued a statement Wednesday saying that his comments were part of an ongoing effort to "smear" her.

"It is an affront not only to Rose but to the hundreds of women who have come forward with their stories of harassment, sexual abuse and rape perpetrated by Mr. Weinstein and those like him," the statement reads in part. "This is a sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth and the gas lighting will no longer be tolerated."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

