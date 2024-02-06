Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

LOS ANGELES -- "Friends" star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home, according to coroner's records. An investigation into how Perry died is ongoing, and it may take weeks before his cause of death is determined.

Perry's body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press on Saturday that officers had gone to that block "for a death investigation of a male in his 50s."

"This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright, said in a statement. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

Perry's 10 seasons on "Friends" made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building known as the "Friends" building Sunday in New York. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on "Friends" for 10 seasons, was found dead Saturday at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. Brooke Lansdale ~ Associated Press

As Chandler, he played the quick-witted, insecure and neurotic roommate of LeBlanc's Joey and a close friend of Schwimmer's Ross. During the show's hijinks, he could be counted on to chime in with a line like "Could this BE any more awkward?" or another well-timed quip.

Perry was open about his long and public struggle with addiction, writing at the beginning of his 2022 million-selling memoir: "Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

"Friends" ran from 1994 until 2004, winning one best comedy series Emmy Award in 2002. The cast notably banded together for later seasons to obtain a salary of $1 million per episode for each.

Some of his "Friends" guest stars paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

"What a loss," actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry's on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice, wrote on Instagram. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on."

A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building known as the "Friends" building Sunday in New York. Brooke Lansdale ~ Associated Press

Actress Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry's mother on the show, said the loss of a "brilliant young actor" was a shock.

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,'" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By the "Friends" finale, Chandler is married to Cox's Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers trying to figure their lives out to several of them married and starting families.

The series was one of television's biggest hits and has taken on a new life -- and found surprising popularity with younger fans -- in recent years on streaming services.