Mason performs boldy with country flair

For 22 years, Danetta Mason's bold voice has entertained crowds in and around Cape Girardeau, and the Danetta Mason Band has backed her up -- and she's done the same for them.

Their country stylings are poignant and rich, and recently landed them a prestigious Josie Music Award out of Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's a big deal," Mason said.

The singer, whose Danetta Mason Band has "four total, kinda five" members -- two "ridiculously talented" bass players rotate out as their schedules allow -- is passionate about music.

That's obvious, even to a casual, first-time observer of Mason's vocals over guitarist Mike L. Cokenour's accompaniment.

"I don't really have a 'process,'" Mason said, sipping at her coffee. Sometimes, she said, she'll bring a sheet of paper with lyrics scribbled across it. Other times, Cokenour will be "just pickin'" at his guitar and a particular run will grab at her.

"I'll tell him, 'Oo! Record that!'" Mason said, laughing.

Mason said it isn't as though she's holed up in a room writing for hours at a time. It's a much more free-flowing thing.

"However it lands is however it lands," she said, laughing.

They even wrote a song while on the set, shooting a video for another song, "Bad Goodbye," Mason said.

Cokenour was just on his guitar, she said, and what he was playing sounded like the beginnings of a song.

It turned out to be the seed for "Rain," whose melody borrows heavily from the liquid rhythm of a storm, and reflects the pain expressed and lamented in the song's lyrics.

Their music is getting airtime on several independent radio shows, Mason said, including one that broadcasts from Chicago to Memphis, Tennessee, the Country Blast Show.