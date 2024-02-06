Marvel's decade-long story ends with 'Avengers: Endgame'

LOS ANGELES -- About five years ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige found himself on a retreat in Palm Springs plotting the future for the wild, experimental "cinematic universe" he helped start in 2008 . He wanted to do something they hadn't done. He wanted an ending.

And after a quick pitch to Robert Downey Jr., he, directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely started plotting a way to bring this saga to a close, brainstorming whenever they had a moment -- even in between takes of "Captain America: Civil War."

Anyone who saw "Avengers: Infinity War" knows they weren't kidding around either. Thanos literally dissolved half of humanity, including Spider-Man and Black Panther in an event known as "the snap" that's inspired tears, memes and more fan theories than the internet can hold. Talk about a cliffhanger.

Endings are a rarity in the franchise movie-making business; especially when one's popularity has only multiplied as the movies of Marvel have. But Marvel Studios, which never has shied away from a little rule-breaking, is taking a sledgehammer to that old "don't leave money on the table" maxim, and audiences will finally be able to see how they do it when "Avengers: Endgame" opens nationwide on April 25.

"(Ending) is not a scary word," Feige said. "It's a necessary word."

What exactly that means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is something of a state secret. Feige said this will be "definitive," though.

"People can debate and discuss what that means before they see the movie," Feige said. "But for us that means bringing to a conclusion the first three phases, the first 22 films in the MCU, so that everything thereafter is a new start."