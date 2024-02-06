NEW YORK -- Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" premiered Friday at the New York Film Festival, finally raising the curtain on the director's long-awaited, 209-minute crime-drama opus.

Though the film's genre and cast, including Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, has led some to expect a gangster thriller in the mold of "GoodFellas" or "Casino," "The Irishman" is a more reflective, less flashy rumination on morality, violence and American power. Through de-aging visual effects, the performances by De Niro, Pesci and Al Pacino span decades.

"The Irishman" was screened for members of the press Friday morning ahead of its evening red carpet premiere as the opening night gala for the New York Film Festival. The film's debut has loomed like few other events on the film calendar, and a rare frenzy greeted it at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. Reviews from critics were largely laudatory.

Variety called it "a coldly enthralling triumph" and "a stately, ominous, suck-in-your-breath summing up." The Hollywood Reporter called the film's length a weakness but still hailed "a sprawling gangland saga that's by turns flinty, amusing and richly nostalgic." The New York Times called it "a gift for cinephiles ... but also a somber acknowledgement of limitations."

The film is also one of Netflix's biggest bets yet. The streaming company plunked down $159 million to make "The Irishman" after other studios passed. Scorsese, speaking in a Q&A alongside cast and producers, said Netflix was the only one willing to bankroll the movie.

"We couldn't get backing for years," Scorsese said. "It's a costly experiment, but (Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos) and everyone at Netflix was like, 'We'll go with it.'"

Scorsese called his film "an interesting hybrid" as both something made for theaters and for watching at home. It will open theatrically Nov. 1 and begin streaming Nov. 27.

"All of us now are in an extraordinary time of change," Scorsese said. "But when it comes down to it, I felt -- Bob (De Niro) felt -- the picture had to be made for ourselves."

Based on Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses," "The Irishman" has been in development, on and off, for more than a decade. It stars De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a mafia hitman and high-ranking Teamster official. Shortly before his death, he confessed to killing Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino). Pesci plays the mob boss Russell Bufalino.