Mario Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

Celebrity chef Mario Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire and cooking show "The Chew" Monday as he said reports of sexual misconduct "match up" to his behavior.

Food news website Eater New York published an article Monday that said four women accused the chef of inappropriate touching. One of the women said Batali groped her chest after wine spilled on her shirt. Another said he grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against his body. Eater said the four women, three of whom worked for Batali, asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The sexual-misconduct allegations are the latest to come against powerful men in entertainment, politics and other industries. Batali, who has appeared on "The Chew" since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities.

Batali apologized in a statement Monday and said "much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted."

A representative for his restaurant business, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, said an employee reported inappropriate behavior by Batali in October. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali, and he was reprimanded and required to attend training.

The group's restaurants include Babbo in New York, Carnevino Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. It's also a partner in Eataly, an Italian food hall and grocer, which has locations in New York, Chicago and Boston. In 2012, Batali and his business partners agreed to pay more than $6 million to settle two lawsuits from restaurant workers who said they were deprived of tips or overtime pay.

Batali, 57, was well known in culinary circles, taking jobs early in his career as a sous chef at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara and San Francisco.