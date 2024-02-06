All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 12, 2017

Mario Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

Celebrity chef Mario Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire and cooking show "The Chew" Monday as he said reports of sexual misconduct "match up" to his behavior. Food news website Eater New York published an article Monday that said four women accused the chef of inappropriate touching. ...

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and JOSEPH PISANI ~ Associated Press
Mario Batali
Mario Batali

Celebrity chef Mario Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire and cooking show "The Chew" Monday as he said reports of sexual misconduct "match up" to his behavior.

Food news website Eater New York published an article Monday that said four women accused the chef of inappropriate touching. One of the women said Batali groped her chest after wine spilled on her shirt. Another said he grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against his body. Eater said the four women, three of whom worked for Batali, asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The sexual-misconduct allegations are the latest to come against powerful men in entertainment, politics and other industries. Batali, who has appeared on "The Chew" since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities.

Batali apologized in a statement Monday and said "much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted."

A representative for his restaurant business, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, said an employee reported inappropriate behavior by Batali in October. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali, and he was reprimanded and required to attend training.

The group's restaurants include Babbo in New York, Carnevino Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. It's also a partner in Eataly, an Italian food hall and grocer, which has locations in New York, Chicago and Boston. In 2012, Batali and his business partners agreed to pay more than $6 million to settle two lawsuits from restaurant workers who said they were deprived of tips or overtime pay.

Batali, 57, was well known in culinary circles, taking jobs early in his career as a sous chef at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara and San Francisco.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His career took off after opening Po in New York City in the early 1990s, and he skyrocketed to fame with the airing of "Molto Mario," a show that ran on the Food Network for eight years, until 2004. It was there his signature look, a fleece vest, shorts and orange Crocs, became recognizable to most people. He also has won several prestigious James Beard awards, which are considered the Academy Awards of the culinary world.

The Food Network planned to relaunch "Molto Mario" next year, but said Monday the show would be put on hold. The network "takes matters like this very seriously," it said in a statement.

A wave of sexual-misconduct allegations have come forth in politics and Hollywood, gaining momentum after allegations of abuse and assault by film and TV producer Harvey Weinstein.

The #MeToo movement has brought allegations against Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K. and news anchor Matt Lauer and led to resignations in Congress. There are new calls for President Donald Trump to address sexual-misconduct allegations he's faced. And last week, Time magazine named the "silence breakers," those that have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment, as Person of the Year.

The allegations against Batali likely will hurt his restaurant business, especially if he is off TV, branding and marketing experts said.

"The media presence drives the restaurant business," said Allen Adamson, founder of BrandSimple Consulting.

Batali also has been socially active. The Mario Batali Foundation advocates child nutrition. And he has come out against hydraulic fracturing, a method used to extract oil and gas.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy