All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 2, 2017

Marilyn Manson cancels shows after onstage mishap

NEW YORK -- Marilyn Manson is canceling several upcoming tour dates after the singer was injured in a mishap onstage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. "The Dope Show" singer issued a statement Sunday that said his Oct. 2 to Oct. 14 shows will be rescheduled...

Associated Press
Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the "End Times Tour 2015" at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey. Manson's representative said late Saturday the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.
Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the "End Times Tour 2015" at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey. Manson's representative said late Saturday the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.Owen Sweeney ~ Invision/AP

NEW YORK -- Marilyn Manson is canceling several upcoming tour dates after the singer was injured in a mishap onstage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

"The Dope Show" singer issued a statement Sunday that said his Oct. 2 to Oct. 14 shows will be rescheduled.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

That means dates in Boston; Huntington, New York; Toronto; Camden, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Houston are affected.

Manson, whose 10th album, "Heaven Upside Down," comes out Friday, was injured Saturday night toward the end of his set, ending the concert early.

Variety magazine reported Manson fell backward onstage, and a prop fell on him. He will be recuperating at his home in Los Angeles.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy