Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

NEW YORK -- Matthew Howard Sr. was just leaving a New York amusement park Saturday evening with his family when he heard someone scream for help.

He looked up to see a young girl dangling about 25 feet off the ground from a slow-moving gondola ride. Her little brother sat next to her in the green two-person pod, crying hysterically, saying he couldn't hold on.

Howard, 47, and his 21-year-old daughter, Leeann Winchell, positioned themselves under the girl as the ride stopped and security came running. A crowd of onlookers gathered, many filming, others calling for help.

"I said: 'It's OK! It's OK to let go; I'll catch you, honey,'" said Howard.

The girl lost her grip and fell down where Howard and Winchell, arms outstretched, waited with a few other good Samaritans. The two took the brunt of the girl's fall, falling to the ground themselves after the catch. They and others carried her to where emergency workers arrived.

Howard, a contractor from Schenectady, New York, was treated and released for a minor back injury after the rescue.

"I couldn't let that little girl die," Howard said Sunday. "No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn't stand by and watch."

The 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Winchell, who is applying to be a nurse, said they visited the girl Sunday at the hospital, and she was in good spirits. Her little brother was shaken up but uninjured, she said. They didn't know how she'd fallen out of the ride.