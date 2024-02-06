'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

NEW YORK -- Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama "Minari" and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama "Da 5 Bloods" were among the nominees for best ensemble.

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

Up for best ensemble are Regina King's "One Night in Miami," about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari"; Lee's "Da 5 Bloods"; and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

All of those films, except Sorkin's, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes in its top award, best dramatic film. "Minari," set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the category by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

But the SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards, where actors account for the largest percentage of the academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner is first nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water" were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.

This image shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from "Minari." The Screen Actors Guild nominated the cast for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. David Bornfriend ~ A24 via AP

The Screen Actors Guild's field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher's golden-age Hollywood drama "Mank" (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao's Western road movie "Nomadland." The stars of each -- Gary Oldman in "Mank," Frances McDormand in "Nomadland" -- were both nominated by the actors guild.

Boseman, who died in August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but also his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods." With two individual nominations and two ensemble nods, Boseman's four SAG nominations in a single year tie a record -- and set a new one for solely film categories.

In 2019, he memorably accepted the SAG ensemble award for "Black Panther." "We all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured -- yet you are young, gifted and Black," Boseman said then.

Aside from Boseman and Oldman, the nominees for best male actor in a lead role were Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") and Steven Yeun ("Minari").

Viola Davis, Boseman's "Ma Rainey" co-star, was nominated for best female actor in a leading role alongside McDormand, Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Amy Adams ("Hillbilly Elegy") and Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").