Lots of fun in store, no foolin'

I hope you made it through April Fool's Day (and the rest of the week) without incident. Now you can (and should) focus on spending each night this weekend at a different production within Southeast Missouri. I might even see you there!
"Hello, Dolly!" debuted last night at Notre Dame Regional High School, and I recommend it. The students are enthusiastic, and they've been promoting the show ever since their flash mob in downtown Cape Girardeau several weeks ago. Performances of "Hello, Dolly!" run through Sunday.
You can also take a friend or coworker to River City Players Community Theatre tonight for some down-home comedy with "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at Port Cape Girardeau.
It's also that time once again for First Friday with the Arts in downtown Cape Girardeau. Several galleries will be open later than usual, so make time to visit them all.
But tomorrow, I recommend attending Spring Into Dance at the Southeast River Campus if you've never experienced aerial artistry. The Southeast students are quite talented -- from what I've seen -- and they've put in hours of strenuous rehearsing.
Or, if you want to take the super adventurous route, duke it out NERF-style Saturday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
April is Autism Awareness Month, so on Saturday morning take the kiddos to the Autism Spring Carnival hosted by Autism Awareness at Cape Eagles Aerie 3775. Warning: There will be lots of food there.
It's a full weekend in Southeast Missouri, but when is it not?
Take a break this weekend and check out River City Players Community Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," a comedy by Christopher Durang.
According to submitted information, the show brings to light four siblings and the trials and tribulations they have endured. But throw in a "boy toy" that is dating one of the siblings and a strange housekeeper that predicts things in the future and you have yourself quite the entertaining comedy.
When: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: Facebook
Featuring varied dance styles and guest artists, this year's Southeast Missouri State University's Spring Into Dance will stand apart from the rest, said Hilary Peterson, associate professor and coordinator of dance.
And live music by the Southeast Wind Symphony will give the show a twist that hasn't been experienced since 2011.
The dancers will perform to live music, "which doesn't happen very often," Peterson said.
The four-day event also serves as the 100th birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein, composer of some of the presented pieces, Peterson said.
The performance also will feature dancers from The Ruth Page School of Dance in Chicago, and the work of internationally recognized choreographer Autumn Eckman also will be featured.
When: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Southeast Missouri State University River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: rivercampus.org
The cast and crew have been rehearsing for the production of "Hello, Dolly!" since January, so stop by and show your support.
Notre Dame vocal director Ellen Seyer said the musical was chosen because of its dance component and the availability of student talent to fulfill all the needed roles.
Including cast and crew, the full show will include more than 60 students.
When: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Notre Dame Regional High School at 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau
More info: notredamehighschool.org/musical
To kick off Autism Awareness Month and to help education the community, Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri is hosting its annual carnival for children with autism.
Local agencies will have booths featuring activities and trinkets for the young ones.
You'll also find a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals -- and live animals, thanks to Lazy L Safari and Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Other vendors offering activities include Take Two Photo and Marcus Theatre and Montgomery Bank.
Food for the day includes popcorn, nachos and snow cones.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cape Eagles Aerie 3775 at 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau
How much: free
More info: Facebook
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is inviting you to the opening reception for the 17th annual Visual Arts Cooperative Exhibition. The Visual Arts Cooperative was founded by Arts Council members Dr. Jean A. Chapman and Dr. Edwin Smith in 2002.
This exhibition will use both galleries and showcase two works from each Visual Arts Cooperative member, along with various pieces of miniature artwork. The Visual Arts Cooperative also will be introducing six new artists during this exhibition.
Exhibiting in the Visual Arts Cooperative Windows for the month of April will be Dr. Robert Ward and Blake Kiefner, according to submitted information.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. today
Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau
More info: Facebook
Join the rest of the community for "combat" during this weekend's NERF War (and don't forget the war paint).
All funds raised will be used to purchase craft supplies, kits and small toys for children's hospitals.
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: St. Andrew Lutheran Church at 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau
How much: $10
More info: Facebook
