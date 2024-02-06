Lots of fun in store, no foolin'

I hope you made it through April Fool's Day (and the rest of the week) without incident. Now you can (and should) focus on spending each night this weekend at a different production within Southeast Missouri. I might even see you there!

"Hello, Dolly!" debuted last night at Notre Dame Regional High School, and I recommend it. The students are enthusiastic, and they've been promoting the show ever since their flash mob in downtown Cape Girardeau several weeks ago. Performances of "Hello, Dolly!" run through Sunday.

You can also take a friend or coworker to River City Players Community Theatre tonight for some down-home comedy with "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at Port Cape Girardeau.

It's also that time once again for First Friday with the Arts in downtown Cape Girardeau. Several galleries will be open later than usual, so make time to visit them all.

But tomorrow, I recommend attending Spring Into Dance at the Southeast River Campus if you've never experienced aerial artistry. The Southeast students are quite talented -- from what I've seen -- and they've put in hours of strenuous rehearsing.

Or, if you want to take the super adventurous route, duke it out NERF-style Saturday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

April is Autism Awareness Month, so on Saturday morning take the kiddos to the Autism Spring Carnival hosted by Autism Awareness at Cape Eagles Aerie 3775. Warning: There will be lots of food there.

It's a full weekend in Southeast Missouri, but when is it not?

Dinner and a show

Take a break this weekend and check out River City Players Community Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," a comedy by Christopher Durang.

According to submitted information, the show brings to light four siblings and the trials and tribulations they have endured. But throw in a "boy toy" that is dating one of the siblings and a strange housekeeper that predicts things in the future and you have yourself quite the entertaining comedy.

Dinner buffet included

When: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook

Call Port Cape Girardeau for reservations

Time to dance

Featuring varied dance styles and guest artists, this year's Southeast Missouri State University's Spring Into Dance will stand apart from the rest, said Hilary Peterson, associate professor and coordinator of dance.

And live music by the Southeast Wind Symphony will give the show a twist that hasn't been experienced since 2011.

The dancers will perform to live music, "which doesn't happen very often," Peterson said.

The four-day event also serves as the 100th birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein, composer of some of the presented pieces, Peterson said.

The performance also will feature dancers from The Ruth Page School of Dance in Chicago, and the work of internationally recognized choreographer Autumn Eckman also will be featured.

When: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Southeast Missouri State University River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

Hello!

The cast and crew have been rehearsing for the production of "Hello, Dolly!" since January, so stop by and show your support.

Notre Dame vocal director Ellen Seyer said the musical was chosen because of its dance component and the availability of student talent to fulfill all the needed roles.

Including cast and crew, the full show will include more than 60 students.