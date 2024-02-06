Long-awaited display of restored Memphis Belle set for 2018

DAYTON, Ohio -- The fabled World War II bomber Memphis Belle finally will go on public display next spring at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force alongside John F. Kennedy's presidential plane, an early Wright Brothers flyer and other national treasures.

The journey from the flak-ridden skies over occupied France and Germany to restoration and display in the Ohio museum has been long for one of the most celebrated American planes to survive the war.

The B-17F "Flying Fortress," feted as one of the first to make it through the required 25 bombing missions, arrived at the museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in pieces a dozen years ago. It was in rough shape, having been for decades in its namesake city, where it deteriorated from weather and vandalism.

Restoration work by an army of volunteers continued for years, delayed by an expansion at the museum near Dayton and other restoration projects vying for attention. An unveiling of the restored warbird is scheduled for May 17, 2018 -- the 75th anniversary of the crew's final mission.

The Memphis Belle will be displayed as the centerpiece of an exhibit on the strategic bombing campaign that broke the back of Germany's wartime production.

"This is an American icon," said Jeff Duford, curator of the Memphis Belle exhibit. "It's like the flag that flew at Iwo Jima or the USS Arizona. This is one of those things that's truly legendary and represents America and our spirit."

Since B-17 parts are no longer manufactured, volunteers have worked long, painstaking hours fabricating them from scratch and reassembling the plane inside a cavernous restoration hangar at the museum. The wing tips just went on, but the fuselage skin is still being riveted on. And it's still missing the plastic nose cone, tail section and an authentic paint job.

Greg Hassler, who is supervising the restoration, knows the clock is now ticking.