January 18, 2019

Lochte, Scaramucci among 'Big Brother' celeb cast

LOS ANGELES -- Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte is among the cast announced for the second season of "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." Other house members announced Sunday by CBS include former NFL star Ricky Williams, Olympian Lolo Jones and former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie...

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte is among the cast announced for the second season of "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition."

Other house members announced Sunday by CBS include former NFL star Ricky Williams, Olympian Lolo Jones and former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie.

Lochte has said he is training for a shot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 12-time Olympic medalist was undergoing alcohol counseling in October. He recently announced his wife is expecting their second child.

The rest of the cast is actor Jonathan Bennett, singers and reality TV personalities Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, actor and former O.J. Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin, actor Joey Lawrence, Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan, and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The show follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 80 HD cameras and 100 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week one or more is voted out and the last one standing wins the $250,000 prize. The second season begins with a two-night premiere Jan. 21 and 22.

Entertainment
