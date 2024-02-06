All sections
July 14, 2017

Local modern-country music artist Maggie Thorn to release third album Saturday

If there is any doubt 23-year-old country singer Maggie Thorn has recovered fully from lung problems that sidelined her from performing for the first five months of 2016, look no further than the "triathlon" she completed Saturday. Thorn performed a benefit show in the morning in Dexter, Missouri, drove to Cape Girardeau for an afternoon show at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, then returned to Dexter in the evening to open for Darryl Worley at a fundraiser for U.S. service veterans...

Jeff Breer
Musician Maggie Thorn performs Saturday at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

If there is any doubt 23-year-old country singer Maggie Thorn has recovered fully from lung problems that sidelined her from performing for the first five months of 2016, look no further than the "triathlon" she completed Saturday.

Thorn performed a benefit show in the morning in Dexter, Missouri, drove to Cape Girardeau for an afternoon show at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, then returned to Dexter in the evening to open for Darryl Worley at a fundraiser for U.S. service veterans.

Yes, the strong-voiced 2012 graduate of Bloomfield High School is definitely back after spending more than a month in the hospital because of a collapsed lung, having two surgeries and ensuing complications over the first half of 2016.

"I believe my voice is stronger now than it was before my lung collapsed," Thorn said.

Amid the health problems, Thorn was able to write two songs, part of the 12-track CD she will debut with a release party at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Camp at Lake Wappapello.

Musician Maggie Thorn poses for a photo before a performance Saturday at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's perfect for a music venue," Thorn said about the newly opened resort. "It's going to be a blast. We'll play all the new songs and play several songs off the other CDs and just have fun."

It's the third CD for Thorn, who released her first at the age of 16 as a junior in high school.

"It really just gave me time to refocus my life and figure out if singing is really what I want to do, and it was -- music was," Thorn said about her health scare. "But it kind of puts things in perspective when you can't sing."

The new CD, "The Other Side," is her biggest production to date -- "Get Out of My Way" in 2015 had nine tracks -- and features her first song written with her husband, Logan, whom she wed in September.

"He came up with the idea of the song and everything, and I just finished it out," Thorn said. "I think he was just trying to make a funny song, but I liked it 'cause I love goofy bluegrass songs."

Musician Maggie Thorn poses for a photo before a performance Saturday at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

The CD also includes a cover of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton, one of the old-school country performers Thorn holds in high esteem.

The rest of the CD, recorded at Blue Creek Production in Patton, Missouri, consists of songs she wrote about people in her life and their struggles, told from her perspective, hence the title "The Other Side."

"There's not anything on the CD that really matches up with what's on modern country radio right now, but I hope what I've recorded is pointed in the right direction," Thorn said.

She said there is a wide variety of music on the CD, and it's a departure from her previous two, which she received more help on from others, including her father, with whom she has been performing on tour since she was 16.

"Get Out of My Way" has her nominated for three Josey Music Awards -- honors for the top independent artists -- this September in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a nominee for Female Artist of the Year (Modern Country), Female Vocalist of the Year (Modern Country) and Song of the Year by a Female Artist for "Dreamin' South Carolina."

"On this newest CD, I told stories I thought needed to be told," Thorn said. "I'm not as worried about radio play or things like that. Of course, I'm still traveling, singing and hoping and taking every opportunity that is given to me."

jbreer@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3629

Pertinent address:

153 University Forest Drive, Wappapello, Mo.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

