All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 12, 2024

'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend

"Lisa Frankenstein" didn't come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller "Argylle"...

By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press
Kathryn Newton, right, and Cole Sprouse in a scene from "Lisa Frankenstein".
Kathryn Newton, right, and Cole Sprouse in a scene from "Lisa Frankenstein".Michele K. Short ~ Focus Features via AP

"Lisa Frankenstein" didn't come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller "Argylle".

Matthew Vaugn's "Argylle" got first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple's first major theatrical flop. Universal Pictures oversaw the North American release for the streamer, where it is playing in 3,605 locations. Globally, it's earned $60.1 million to date.

Focus Features released "Lisa Frankenstein" in 3,144 locations. A 1980s-set teenage riff on Mary Shelly's classic tale, "Lisa Frankenstein" was the directorial debut of Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams. Reviews overall were mixed to negative with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it was "a real monster -- stitched together from previous movies, painfully incoherent and deeply, deeply dumb."

Audiences were mostly female (61%) and under the age of 35 (71%), according to exit data. But while the opening weekend was low, the production budget was also relatively modest at a reported $13 million.

The movie is set in the same universe as "Jennifer's Body", which was written by Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama. That film underwhelmed on its release in 2009 with critics and audiences but has gained appreciation and a cult cache in the past 15 years.

"The Beekeeper" landed in third place in its fifth weekend with an additional $3.5 million. The faith-based "The Chosen" series, showing its fourth season's first three episodes, placed fourth with $3.2 million while "Wonka" rounded out the top five with $3.1 million.

Overall, it's likely to be the slowest weekend of the year to date with around $40 million industry-wide down nearly 25% from last year. The big football game isn't entirely to blame either -- in the years prior to the pandemic, the same weekend was able to generate over $75 million. In 2009, the Liam Neeson movie "Taken" went head-to-head with the Super Bowl and made $24.7 million. And in 2015, "American Sniper" brought in $30.7 million.

But this year is different. Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, attributes this to a number of factors, including the unique attention on this year's game which, he said, "has become the center of attention for the world of entertainment."

"There was only one new movie and there's been so little momentum in this movie marketplace," he said. "It should come as no surprise that, at least in the modern era, this is the lowest grossing Super Bowl weekend that we've seen."

Dergarabedian added: "I don't think anyone wanted to take a chance releasing a big wide release this weekend."

This week brings two bigger movies to theaters, "Bob Marley: One Love" and "Madame Web", but things aren't likely to pick up significantly until " Dune: Part Two " opens on March 1.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This is the natural ebb and flow of things for theaters," Dergarabedian said. "The box office will recover."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Argylle", $6.5 million.

2. "Lisa Frankenstein", $3.8 million.

3. "The Beekeeper", $3.5 million.

4. "The Chosen", $3.2 million.

5. "Wonka", $3.1 million

6. "Migration", $3 million.

7. "Anyone But You", $2.7 million.

8. "Mean Girls", $1.9 million.

9. "American Fiction", $1.3 million.

10. "Poor Things", $1.1 million.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy