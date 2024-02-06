Lifetime hopes to capitalize on hit 'Surviving R. Kelly' documentary

NEW YORK -- Beyond ratings, the surest sign to executive Brie Miranda Bryant that Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" had connected as a television event is when she started getting pitches for similar "Surviving" documentary series.

Imitation is how television flatters. Bryant, Lifetime's head of unscripted development, hasn't bitten yet. But the rare and welcome hit gives Lifetime the chance to savor a success as it celebrated its 35th anniversary as a network Friday and mulls whether lessons learned from the project can offer a way forward.

"I don't think anyone expected the results that it would have, that it would be the catalyst for a larger conversation that it became," she said.

An estimated 25.8 million people have seen all or some of the six-part documentary series that brings together dozens of people who accuse the singer of sexual misconduct, primarily contact with underage girls, since the first episode aired Jan. 3, the Nielsen company said. Each individual episode was seen by an average of 3.5 million people within three days of its premiere -- big numbers for a cable program.

The series has led to new investigations and multiple reports Kelly's recording company, Sony Music, dropped him. While sexual abuse allegations against the multiplatinum singer, songwriter and producer are not new -- he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 -- the series drew fresh scrutiny to the accusations and sparked new attention from authorities.

Kelly's lawyers have denied the allegations and threatened legal action, but haven't filed anything.

When Lifetime gave the go-ahead to the project by the team of Kreativ Inc and Bunim/Murray Productions, it was envisioned as a 60- or 90-minute documentary, Bryant said. Lifetime executives debated hard about spending the money at a time only two or three survivors and two sets of parents looking for their daughters had agreed to participate.

Yet producers benefited from the #MeToo movement, both in terms of eventual audience interest and the flood of other accusers. There were eventually 54 interview subjects with material so compelling the project ballooned to six parts.

"Things were swirling at a low-grade fever for many years," said Rob Sharenow, programming president for the A&E Networks, which owns Lifetime. "For a lot of people, this was the first time that the voices were aggregated. It really validated the issue by putting it on a larger platform."

The documentary blurred gender and racial lines, as women and men were talking about it, as were blacks and whites, Bryant said.