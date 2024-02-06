Lewis receives 4 literary awards for 'March: Book Three'

NEW YORK -- Rep. John Lewis is having quite a run in the literary world.

The American Library Association announced Monday the Georgia Democrat received a record four prizes for "March: Book Three," the last of a graphic trilogy about his civil-rights activism and winner last fall of the National Book Award for young people's literature.

The latest honors for "March," a collaboration among Lewis, congressional aide Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell, include the Coretta Scott King award for best children's book by an African-American and the Michael L. Printz Award for excellence in children's literature.

The book recently reached high on best-seller lists after a harsh public exchange between Lewis and President Donald Trump, whose legitimacy Lewis has challenged.

Monday's top award, the John Newbery Medal for outstanding children's book overall, was given to Kelly Barnhill for her fairy tale about an abandoned baby with a crescent-shaped birthmark on her forehead, "The Girl Who Drank the Moon."