Let's paint: Southeast alumnus paints mural in downtown Cape

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Terry Davis is in the midst of painting a mural on the east side of The Indie House in downtown Cape Girardeau, fueled by a passion for comic book art that began at an early age. But this isn’t his first mural.

Davis also has completed other large-scale artwork, including a piece at the Jackson Riverside Regional Library.

Partnering with Laurie Everett — owner of Annie Laurie’s and The Indie House, a community-based creative space — Davis said he designed an image representing the character of her businesses. The soon-to-be mural features a 1920s flapper-style girl wearing a crown, holding sunflowers in front of a background of brick and clouds with the words “You are my sunshine.”

Everett said what prompted her to have a mural painted on The Indie House was the legacy she feels the artwork holds in the downtown area.

“If you walk around downtown Cape, it’s easy to see our history of great mural art,” Everett said. “From the Coke sign by Port Cape to the music heritage sign on the side of Shivelbines, I really wanted to continue the tradition of putting art at the forefront of downtown Cape Girardeau. It’s important, and more art is never a bad thing.”