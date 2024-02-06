All sections
October 31, 2019

Let’s eat! Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape brings it all to the table Sunday

Skip breakfast and lunch Sunday to make room for quite the full menu at Hanover Lutheran Church. Item on the menu are whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, apple butter, dessert and drinks. Carry outs are available. Fresh whole hog pork sausage also is available for purchase...

Joshua Hartwig

Skip breakfast and lunch Sunday to make room for quite the full menu at Hanover Lutheran Church. Item on the menu are whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, apple butter, dessert and drinks. Carry outs are available. Fresh whole hog pork sausage also is available for purchase.

Proceeds from the meal benefit Hanover Lutheran Church Men’s Club.

Where: Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

How much: $10 for adults; $5 for children age 6 to 11; Free for children age 5 and younger

More info: Call (573) 335-8583 to place your order by noon Friday.

