All I can think about is how awesome it will be to see 55 bands in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend for charity-driven Fawkesfest19. No matter the music genre you prefer, you'll find a great assortment of local bands that'll live up to the hype (and maybe you'll discover some new ones, too).

American country-punk rock group Lucero is set to co-headline the festival today alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus' performance Saturday, both at The Library. Fifty percent of proceeds from the festival will benefit the Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. You can find all the details — including ticket prices — within your TGIF and online at www.semissourian.com.

With the summer unofficially winding down this weekend, take advantage of the outdoor events listed below. And don't miss country music star Narvel Felts at Isle Casino!

Time for Tunes

You know the drill: Grab the kids, snacks and lawn chairs and head to downtown Cape Girardeau for some free tunes.

Heather Newman began teaching herself to play guitar, incorporating songwriting that leans toward folk music.

Her sound is accompanied by leading melodies of Keith Ladd on guitar and Ryan Matthew on piano and organ, producing a "one-of-a-kind medley" of soul, funk, blues and rock.

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Howdy, neighbor

The Benton Neighbor Days celebration is a tradition within Scott County since 1969 offering food, drinks, live music, pageants, 4-H exhibits and amusement rides.

Here's a list of just a few of the events you don't want to miss through Saturday. You can find the complete schedule at www.semoevents.com.

The Keith Morrison Band -- southern and classic rock and country -- is set to perform Friday and Saturday evening. The group performs "well-crafted originals" as well as country and rock favorites.

__Where:__ Benton City Park, near the beer stand

__When:__ Today and Saturday