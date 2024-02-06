All sections
August 30, 2019

Let's dance: Music of all sorts, carnival rides (and beer) for you this weekend

All I can think about is how awesome it will be to see 55 bands in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend for charity-driven Fawkesfest19. No matter the music genre you prefer, you'll find a great assortment of local bands that'll live up to the hype (and maybe you'll discover some new ones, too)...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

All I can think about is how awesome it will be to see 55 bands in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend for charity-driven Fawkesfest19. No matter the music genre you prefer, you'll find a great assortment of local bands that'll live up to the hype (and maybe you'll discover some new ones, too).

American country-punk rock group Lucero is set to co-headline the festival today alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus' performance Saturday, both at The Library. Fifty percent of proceeds from the festival will benefit the Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. You can find all the details — including ticket prices — within your TGIF and online at www.semissourian.com.

With the summer unofficially winding down this weekend, take advantage of the outdoor events listed below. And don't miss country music star Narvel Felts at Isle Casino!

Time for Tunes

You know the drill: Grab the kids, snacks and lawn chairs and head to downtown Cape Girardeau for some free tunes.

Heather Newman began teaching herself to play guitar, incorporating songwriting that leans toward folk music.

Her sound is accompanied by leading melodies of Keith Ladd on guitar and Ryan Matthew on piano and organ, producing a "one-of-a-kind medley" of soul, funk, blues and rock.

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Howdy, neighbor

The Benton Neighbor Days celebration is a tradition within Scott County since 1969 offering food, drinks, live music, pageants, 4-H exhibits and amusement rides.

Here's a list of just a few of the events you don't want to miss through Saturday. You can find the complete schedule at www.semoevents.com.

The Keith Morrison Band -- southern and classic rock and country -- is set to perform Friday and Saturday evening. The group performs "well-crafted originals" as well as country and rock favorites.

__Where:__ Benton City Park, near the beer stand

__When:__ Today and Saturday

The annual Neighbor Days Parade includes local high school bands, floats, four wheelers, antique cars and tractors. Prizes and trophies will be awarded afterward. The parade "blocks the whole town off for about an hour and a half Saturday morning," Benton Chamber of Commerce president Jim Wade said.

__Where:__ Starts at Benton City Park, continues through Benton

__When:__ 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Hee haw

Wear your boots and cowboy hat to Chaffee VFW Hall's music and comedy show -- with concessions -- this weekend for a great cause.

All proceeds will go to the Chaffee Public School Band program for the needed purchase of a music stand.

Local talent lineup will include Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy), Don Hester, Jack Hargraves, Laura Friedhof, Joy Teson, Mike Teson, Steve Parker, Debbie Sadler and Tim Cannon.

__Where:__ Chaffee VFW Post 3127, 217 S. Frisco St., Chaffee, Missouri

__When:__ 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

__How much:__ $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 6 to 12; Free for children 6 and younger

Play that country music

Country music singer-songwriter and Bernie, Missouri, native Narvel Felts is visiting for Labor Day! Felts is a self-taught guitar player inspired by the country music of Ernest Tubb and Floyd Tillman. He began his career in 1956 after winning his high-school talent contest with a cover of "Blue Suede Shoes."

It's your chance to sing and dance along as Felts sings some of his most famous hits, "How Time Slips Away," "Somebody Hold Me" and "Reconsider Me."

__Where:__ Isle Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6 p.m. Sunday

__How much:__ Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.tickets.isleofcapricasinos.com

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Entertainment
