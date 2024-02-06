Learn, eat, listen to Tunes

May sure flew by, and now June (my favorite month) is upon us. I tend to get excited when major holidays are right around the corner -- my birthday is in a few weeks, and I'm ready to celebrate.
As a child, I always noticed fireworks vendors setting up their tents during my birthday week. So when I see those tents now, I still know gifts for me -- and pyrotechnicss -- are on the way.
To my knowledge, there aren't any firework displays this weekend, but there is an overwhelming assortment of things to do with the family and friends. So grab some sunscreen and hit the road -- literally and figuratively.
Blues artist John Latini is the featured musician at this week's Tunes at Twilight.
Latini has won awards for his "gritty blues and rock tunes packed with humor, gut-wrenching honesty and irony," organizers said.
Latini also will be featured during Underberg House Concerts monthly event at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau.
Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.
When: 7 p.m. today
More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts
Maple United Methodist Church will serve up a dinner of fresh fish, chicken tenderloins, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and desserts. Be sure to check out the Maple Shoppe for baked goods, crafts, candy and other trinkets.
Where: Maple United Methodist Church at 2441 Jean Ann Drive
When: 4 to 7 p.m. today
How much: $12 for adults; free for ages 12 and younger
Delta High School alumni, bring your memories to the all-school reunion this weekend.
Where: Delmonico's Steakhouse at 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson
When: Meet and greet begins at 2 p.m. Saturday
How much: Each person will pay for his or her own meal
More info: (573) 334-3303
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Missouri State Parks kick off the season at the location's first Summer Fun Day event.
Sights include the 19th-century gristmill and the Burfordville Covered Bridge, the oldest covered bridge in the state of Missouri. Visitors will be able to walk through all four floors of the mill on a free, self-guiding tour.
There will be lawn games including corn hole, Connect Four, badminton, lawn bowling, croquet and checkers, and Sugar Chic Creamery and Straight Line Swine BBQ of Cape Girardeau will sell food, ice cream and beverages.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville
More info: mostateparks.com/event/79736/summer-fun-day
Let's go hiking and test that nature knowledge in honor of National Trails Day! Trek the trails, and answer nature-related questions along the way this weekend.
Stop by the Conservation Nature Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday to pick up your question sheet, and then return to check your answers and claim a prize.
Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
How much: Free
More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents
Stop by St. Augustine Parish Council during Italian Night Fundraiser to help pay for the school addition.
The menu includes spaghetti, chicken alfredo, upside-down pizza, salad, green beans, bread, dessert and drinks.
When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: St. Augustine School gymnasium at 211 S. Highway 61 in Kelso, Missouri
How much: $10 donation; free for ages 6 and younger
More info: Call (573) 579-6329 for details and to volunteer
