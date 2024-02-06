Learn, eat, listen to Tunes

May sure flew by, and now June (my favorite month) is upon us. I tend to get excited when major holidays are right around the corner -- my birthday is in a few weeks, and I'm ready to celebrate.

As a child, I always noticed fireworks vendors setting up their tents during my birthday week. So when I see those tents now, I still know gifts for me -- and pyrotechnicss -- are on the way.

To my knowledge, there aren't any firework displays this weekend, but there is an overwhelming assortment of things to do with the family and friends. So grab some sunscreen and hit the road -- literally and figuratively.

Don't be blue

Blues artist John Latini is the featured musician at this week's Tunes at Twilight.

Latini has won awards for his "gritty blues and rock tunes packed with humor, gut-wrenching honesty and irony," organizers said.

Latini also will be featured during Underberg House Concerts monthly event at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau.

Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.

When: 7 p.m. today

More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts

See-food

Maple United Methodist Church will serve up a dinner of fresh fish, chicken tenderloins, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and desserts. Be sure to check out the Maple Shoppe for baked goods, crafts, candy and other trinkets.

Where: Maple United Methodist Church at 2441 Jean Ann Drive

When: 4 to 7 p.m. today

How much: $12 for adults; free for ages 12 and younger

Come together, right now

Delta High School alumni, bring your memories to the all-school reunion this weekend.

Where: Delmonico's Steakhouse at 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson

When: Meet and greet begins at 2 p.m. Saturday

How much: Each person will pay for his or her own meal

More info: (573) 334-3303