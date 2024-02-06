All sections
EntertainmentMay 31, 2019
Learn, eat, listen to Tunes
May sure flew by, and now June (my favorite month) is upon us. I tend to get excited when major holidays are right around the corner -- my birthday is in a few weeks, and I'm ready to celebrate. As a child, I always noticed fireworks vendors setting up their tents during my birthday week. So when I see those tents now, I still know gifts for me -- and pyrotechnicss -- are on the way...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A Civil War soldier stands atop the fountain in Ivers Square on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
A Civil War soldier stands atop the fountain in Ivers Square on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

May sure flew by, and now June (my favorite month) is upon us. I tend to get excited when major holidays are right around the corner -- my birthday is in a few weeks, and I'm ready to celebrate.

As a child, I always noticed fireworks vendors setting up their tents during my birthday week. So when I see those tents now, I still know gifts for me -- and pyrotechnicss -- are on the way.

To my knowledge, there aren't any firework displays this weekend, but there is an overwhelming assortment of things to do with the family and friends. So grab some sunscreen and hit the road -- literally and figuratively.

Don't be blue

Blues artist John Latini is the featured musician at this week's Tunes at Twilight.

Latini has won awards for his "gritty blues and rock tunes packed with humor, gut-wrenching honesty and irony," organizers said.

Latini also will be featured during Underberg House Concerts monthly event at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau.

Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.

When: 7 p.m. today

More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts

See-food

Maple United Methodist Church will serve up a dinner of fresh fish, chicken tenderloins, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and desserts. Be sure to check out the Maple Shoppe for baked goods, crafts, candy and other trinkets.

Where: Maple United Methodist Church at 2441 Jean Ann Drive

When: 4 to 7 p.m. today

How much: $12 for adults; free for ages 12 and younger

Come together, right now

Delta High School alumni, bring your memories to the all-school reunion this weekend.

Where: Delmonico's Steakhouse at 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson

When: Meet and greet begins at 2 p.m. Saturday

How much: Each person will pay for his or her own meal

More info: (573) 334-3303

Summer sun, summer fun

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Missouri State Parks kick off the season at the location's first Summer Fun Day event.

Sights include the 19th-century gristmill and the Burfordville Covered Bridge, the oldest covered bridge in the state of Missouri. Visitors will be able to walk through all four floors of the mill on a free, self-guiding tour.

There will be lawn games including corn hole, Connect Four, badminton, lawn bowling, croquet and checkers, and Sugar Chic Creamery and Straight Line Swine BBQ of Cape Girardeau will sell food, ice cream and beverages.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville

More info: mostateparks.com/event/79736/summer-fun-day

Walk, talk and learn

Let's go hiking and test that nature knowledge in honor of National Trails Day! Trek the trails, and answer nature-related questions along the way this weekend.

Stop by the Conservation Nature Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday to pick up your question sheet, and then return to check your answers and claim a prize.

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

How much: Free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents

On top of spaghetti

Stop by St. Augustine Parish Council during Italian Night Fundraiser to help pay for the school addition.

The menu includes spaghetti, chicken alfredo, upside-down pizza, salad, green beans, bread, dessert and drinks.

When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Augustine School gymnasium at 211 S. Highway 61 in Kelso, Missouri

How much: $10 donation; free for ages 6 and younger

More info: Call (573) 579-6329 for details and to volunteer

