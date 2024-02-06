Leaked video likely to hurt 'A Dog's Purpose' at box office

LOS ANGELES -- Marketers would describe "A Dog's Purpose" as a film with "four-quadrant" appeal, meaning it's likely to draw moviegoers of both genders, young and old. Based on a bestselling book and told from a dog's perspective, it's a feel-good story for animal lovers of all kinds.
Which is why a video leaked last week of a frightened dog apparently forced into rushing water during the making of the film is so damaging to its opening box-office prospects this weekend: It alienates, even offends, its very audience.
"Sometimes a controversy can help you, but this isn't one of those cases," said Gitesh Pandya, editor of boxofficeguru.com. "As far as videos that can come out for your film, this is definitely not the one you want if you're the filmmakers, right before the movie opens."
Since the video surfaced Jan. 18 on TMZ.com and quickly went viral, fallout has been extensive, including:
"No matter how the film performs this weekend, there is virtually no way to accurately quantify how the ultimate gross receipts for the film may have been impacted by the negative publicity," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box-office tracker comScore. "Social-media chatter has been very strong for this film, and so it's definitely on the radar for more people who might not have otherwise been aware of the movie."
No one has disputed the authenticity of the leaked video. Quaid, Polone, "A Dog's Purpose" author W. Bruce Cameron and American Humane, however, all have said it is misleading. The minute-long clip shows a trainer trying to put a resistant German shepherd named Hercules into a turbulent pool and the dog scrambling out. A subsequent scene shows the dog becoming submerged in the water for several seconds as trainers shout, "Stop!" TMZ said the footage was recorded in November 2015.
Mark Stubis of American Humane said its investigation should be completed by today, but preliminary findings indicate the two scenes in the clip were shot at different times and edited together. Stubis said production was stopped after the dog showed signs of stress on the day in question and Hercules "was not forced to swim in the water during this take."
Amblin officials have been reviewing dailies and other images taken on set since the video surfaced to determine what actually happened. On Wednesday, the studio shared with reporters more than 10 minutes of raw footage that shows Hercules eagerly jumping into the water from the front and left of the pool but resisting when the trainer wants him to enter from the right side. It also shows trainers and crew surrounding the pool and platforms just beneath the water's surface for the stunt dog to stand on.
The studio had no comment beyond sharing the footage Wednesday. Last week, Amblin and Universal released a joint statement when canceling the press day and premiere that read in part, "While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking."
Polone, who describes himself as a vegan whose closest relationships are with animals, said the actions in the video are "inexcusable and never should have happened" and blames the American Humane representative on set for not intervening immediately.
Even without the controversy, "A Dog's Purpose" wasn't born to be a blockbuster, Pandya said.
"January is typically not one of your high-profile times to release the big films," he said. "This is not a big franchise that needed a huge opening."
