Lamar wins 6 times during emotional, political MTV VMAs

Kendrick Lamar was the king of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, winning six awards on a night full of emotional performances, political moments and a new, eye-popping Taylor Swift music video.
Lamar's "Humble" won video of the year, best hip-hop video, direction, cinematography, art direction and visual effects Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
He gave an explosive performance of "Humble" and "DNA," backed by ninjas dancing near fire. But another rapper had the night's most memorable and touching performance.
Logic performed his inspirational song "1-800-273-8255," named after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He was joined onstage with suicide attempt survivors as well as singers Alessia Cara (best dance video winner) and Khalid (best new artist winner). Lyrics from Logic's song include: "I don't wanna be alive/I just wanna die today" and "I want you to be alive/You don't got to die today."
Kesha introduced the performance and offered words of encouragement: "As long as you don't give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness."
Pink was emotional as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, telling the audience a story about her daughter, who was in the audience with husband Carey Hart. Pink said her daughter recently told her, "I'm the ugliest girl I know. ... I look like a boy with long hair."
Pink said she showed her daughter images of performers such as Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John and Freddie Mercury.
"You are beautiful, and I love you," Pink said to her daughter.
Oscar winner Jared Leto, who is also the frontman of rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, remembered Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who hanged himself in July. Leto also mentioned Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May.
"I think about his band, who were really his brothers, and I remember his voice," Leto said of Bennington. "That voice will live forever.
"Hear me now, you are not alone. There is always a way forward. Reach out. Share your thoughts. Do not give up," Leto added.
The night also featured political moments focused on the rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 turned violent after Nazis and white nationalists opposed to the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee clashed with counterprotesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car plowed into a crowd.
The Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendent of Gen. Lee, told the audience: "As a pastor, it is my duty to speak out against racism, America's original sin."
Heyer's mother then entered the stage, telling the audience: "Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she's here tonight."
Bro announced The Heather Heyer Foundation, and said the not-for-profit will give scholarships and "help more people join Heather's fight against hatred."
Paris Jackson also spoke out against hatred.
"We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville, and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence and their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist," Michael Jackson's eldest daughter said before presenting an award.
