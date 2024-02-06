Lamar wins 6 times during emotional, political MTV VMAs

Kendrick Lamar was the king of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, winning six awards on a night full of emotional performances, political moments and a new, eye-popping Taylor Swift music video.

Lamar's "Humble" won video of the year, best hip-hop video, direction, cinematography, art direction and visual effects Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

He gave an explosive performance of "Humble" and "DNA," backed by ninjas dancing near fire. But another rapper had the night's most memorable and touching performance.

Logic performed his inspirational song "1-800-273-8255," named after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He was joined onstage with suicide attempt survivors as well as singers Alessia Cara (best dance video winner) and Khalid (best new artist winner). Lyrics from Logic's song include: "I don't wanna be alive/I just wanna die today" and "I want you to be alive/You don't got to die today."

Kesha introduced the performance and offered words of encouragement: "As long as you don't give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness."

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, speaks Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards. Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car crashed into demonstrators protesting a white-supremacy rally. Chris Pizzello ~ Invision/AP

Pink was emotional as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, telling the audience a story about her daughter, who was in the audience with husband Carey Hart. Pink said her daughter recently told her, "I'm the ugliest girl I know. ... I look like a boy with long hair."

Pink said she showed her daughter images of performers such as Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John and Freddie Mercury.

"You are beautiful, and I love you," Pink said to her daughter.