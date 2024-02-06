'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' top Golden Globes

"La La Land" steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes that mixed the expected, Champagne-sipping Hollywood celebration with often-voiced concern over President-elect Donald Trump.

Though "La La Land" dominated with seven awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama "Moonlight." Its sole award was for best motion picture, drama.

Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied Sunday evening's most striking moment: a rebuke to Trump that stirred the Beverly Hilton Hotel crowd. Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect's mocking of a disabled reporter the year's performance that most "stunned her."

Arguing for the multinational makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep said to applause.

Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles musical "La La Land" came in with a leading seven nominations, and won everything it was nominated for, including best film, musical or comedy. Chazelle won best director and best screenplay. Gosling won best actor in a comedy or musical, as did Emma Stone for best actress. It also took best score (Justin Hurwitz) and best song for "City of Stars."

"I'm in in daze now, officially," said Chazelle accepting his award for directing.

In one of the evening's most emotional acceptance speeches, Gosling dedicated his award to the late brother of his partner, Eva Mendes.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," said Gosling, referring to Juan Carlos Mendes.

The Beverly Hills, California, ceremony had a rocky start, with a broken teleprompter that initially froze Fallon.

"Cut to Justin Timberlake, please," implored an improvising Fallon. It was the second fiasco for Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, which presented the infamous Mariah Carey flub on New Year's Eve.

The "Tonight Show" host began the show with a cold open ode to "La La Land" in a sketch more typical of the Academy Awards than the Globes. Fallon did a version of the film's opening dance scene, with starry cameos from Timberlake, previous Globes host Tina Fey, Amy Adams and the white Ford Bronco of "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

In a more truncated monologue, Fallon's sharpest barbs weren't directed at the stars in the room (as was the style of frequent host Ricky Gervais) but Trump. He compared Trump to the belligerent teenage king Joffrey of "Games of Thrones." His first line was introducing the Globes as "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."

That isn't quite true. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 85 members, has its own methods of selecting winners. Best supporting actress winner Viola Davis, the co-star of Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation "Fences," alluded to the group's reputation for being wined and dined.

"I took all the pictures, went to luncheon," said Davis, to knowing chuckles through the ballroom, as she clutched her award. "But it's right on time."

Davis continued what appears to be a certain path to the Oscar. Another favorite, Casey Affleck, padded his favorite status. The "Manchester by the Sea" star took best actor.

---

Golden Globes winners

List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

Motion pictures

Motion Picture, Drama: Â“Moonlight.Â”

Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Â“La La Land.Â”

Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Â“Manchester by the Sea.Â”

Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Â“Elle.Â”