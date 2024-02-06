All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 15, 2017

'King Arthur' flops; 'Guardians 2' still rules at box office

LOS ANGELES -- The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived. Studio estimates Sunday said director Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget...

By Lindsey Bahr ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates Sunday said director Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The gritty reimaging of the Excalibur myth starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind box-office leader "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Snatched" at No. 2.

Warner Bros. was disappointed at the poor showing for "King Arthur" but hopeful for the rest of its summer slate, including "Wonder Woman" and Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

"Snatched" surprised analysts by beating "King Arthur" on the charts. The raunchy Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy from 20th Century Fox opened with $17.5 million.

Marvel and Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" collected $63 million and has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

It was down just 57 percent from last weekend and is proving to be the only film in theaters capable of drawing mass audiences.

Rounding out the top five were holdovers "The Fate of the Furious," with $5.3 million, and "The Boss Baby" with $4.6 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," $63 million.

2. "Snatched," $17.5 million.

3. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," $14.7 million.

4. "The Fate of the Furious," $5.3 million."

5. "The Boss Baby," $4.6 million.

6. "Beauty and the Beast," $3.9 million.

7. "How to be a Latin Lover," $3.8 million.

8. "Lowriders," $2.4 million.

9. "The Circle," $1.7 million.

10. "MET Opera: Der Rosenkavalier (2017)," $1.7 million.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy