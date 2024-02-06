Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66

NEW YORK -- Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on "Batman: The Animated Series" was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.

Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer, series producer Warner Bros. announced Friday.

Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-1996, often acting opposite Mark Hamill's Joker. Conroy continued on as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including some 15 films, 400 episodes of television and two dozen video games, including the "Batman: Arkham" and "Injustice" franchises.

In the eight-decade history of Batman, no one played the Dark Knight more.

"For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman," Hamill in a statement. "It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the right part, and the world was better for it."

"He will always be my Batman," Hamill said.

Conroy's popularity with fans made him a sought-after personality on the convention circuit. In the often tumultuous world of DC Comics, Conroy was a mainstay and widely beloved. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said Conroy's performance "will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all or feeding first-responders during 9/11 or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman," said Paul Dini, producer of the animated show. "A hero in every sense of the word."

Born in Westbury, New York, and raised in Westport, Connecticut, Conroy started out as well-trained theater actor. He attended Juilliard and roomed with Robin Williams. After graduating, he toured with John Houseman's acting group, the Acting Company. He performed in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Public Theater and in "Eastern Standard" on Broadway. At the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, he performed in "Hamlet."

The 1980s production of "Eastern Standard," in which Conroy played a TV producer secretly living with AIDS, had particular meaning to him. Conroy, who was gay, said at the time he was regularly attending funerals for friends who died of AIDS. He poured out his anguish nightly on stage.